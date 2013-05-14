May 14 PJM Interconnection, the power grid operator in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, said on Tuesday it expects to have enough power this summer when air conditioners push power use as high as 155,553 megawatts (MW).

That compares to PJM's all-time peak demand of 163,848 MW in 2011, the grid operator said in a release.

PJM serves 60 million people in 13 states and the District of Columbia. One megawatt is enough to power 1,000 households.

PJM said the anticipated demand growth from 2012 to 2013 is 0.9 percent, slightly lower than normal due to the continuing effects of the slow economy.

To meet demand, PJM said it has 186,884 MW of installed electricity generation capacity installed and 11,175 MW of demand response and energy efficiency.

Demand response means there are customers who are paid to reduce their energy use at peak time periods on request and energy efficiency pays customers who modify their buildings to save electricity.

PJM said this year's summer forecast for power use includes East Kentucky Power Cooperative, which will be fully integrated into PJM on June 1, 2013.

The biggest power companies in PJM include units of Duke Energy Corp, Exelon Corp, FirstEnergy Corp , American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion Resources Inc and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc .