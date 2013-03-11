March 11 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest power
grid operator PJM said it approved more than $5 billion in
electric transmission projects last year to maintain reliable
electric supplies as mostly coal-fired facilities retire.
The major investments were needed due to shifts to natural
gas and wind power to generate electricity and the potential
retirement of more than 100 power plants, PJM said in a release
issued late last week.
PJM, which operates the power grid serving 60 million people
in 13 states and the District of Columbia, said most of the
retirements were related to more stringent environmental
regulations, combined with low natural gas prices.
Between Nov. 1, 2011, and Dec. 31, 2012, PJM said, it
received 104 retirement requests for 13,868 megawatts (MW) of
generation - about enough electricity to supply Indiana's needs
for a year.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
U.S. power companies, including Dominion, plan to shut or
convert more than 40,000 MW of smaller, older coal-fired plants
over the next few years. Low natural gas prices and strict
environmental rules have made coal the more expensive option in
some areas. [See factbox ID:nL1N0BXCSP]
PJM said the trend continues in 2013 with formal notice in
January of the retirement of an additional 1,697 MW of
generation.
"We've never had to cope with generation retirements or fuel
shifts on this scale," Steve Herling, PJM vice president of
transmission planning, said in the release.
To avoid reliability problems from the plant retirements,
PJM said it approved $2.4 billion in transmission upgrades,
including new substations and lines.
Most generator retirements were in PJM's western region,
including western Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, western
Maryland and Indiana.
In particular, PJM said retirement of generators along Lake
Erie in Ohio will require significant transmission upgrades in
and around Cleveland.
As some generation was retired, PJM said there also was a
record amount of new generation in one year, most of it natural
gas-fired.
PJM said it continues to study the effects of wind power on
the grid and plan transmission changes to handle it.
PJM identified nine grid stability problems at eight
locations in Ohio, Illinois and Virginia resulting from wind
power. It said wind power is expected to grow because many
states require a certain amount of electricity sold to come from
renewable sources.
The biggest power companies in PJM include units of Duke
Energy Corp, Exelon Corp, FirstEnergy Corp
, American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion
Resources Inc and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
.