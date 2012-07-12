July 12 PJM, the operator of the nation's
biggest power grid, said on Thursday its board of managers
authorized $943.2 million in transmission system upgrades and
improvements.
The upgrades are a combination of multiple smaller projects
and do not include the building of any major power lines, PJM
said in an email.
The improvements include $554 million in upgrades designed
to address potential reliability violations due to the shutdown
of some power plants, and $739 million in upgrades that have
nothing to do with power plant shutdowns.
PJM also said it removed about $347 million of previously
approved projects from its transmission expansion plan related
to Allegheny Energy's merger with FirstEnergy Corp.
PJM, which serves more than 60 million homes and businesses
in all or parts of 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the
District of Columbia, has authorized $24.3 billion in
transmission upgrades since 2000.
The biggest transmission companies in PJM include units of
Duke Energy, Exelon Corp, FirstEnergy Corp
, American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion
Resources Inc and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
.
(Reporting By Scott DiSavino; editing by Carol Bishopric)