May 26 Almost 170,000 homes and businesses were
without power early on Tuesday from Texas to Mississippi after
severe storms battered the U.S. Gulf Coast states on Monday,
according to local utilities.
The storms moved from west to east, hitting Texas first.
Power companies in Texas said they expect to restore power
to most customers later on Tuesday, but would not be able to
restore service in flooded areas until after assessing the
damage after the water recedes.
The following lists outages by utility:
Power Company State Out Now
CenterPoint TX 54,200
AEP Swepco TX, LA, AR 43,100
Oncor TX 23,600
Entergy LA 20,900
Entergy AR 15,800
Entergy TX 6,000
Cleco LA 2,600
OGE OK 2,500
Entergy MS 1,100
Total 169,800
