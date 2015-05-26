(Adds latest outage figures)
May 26 Over 100,000 homes and businesses were
still without power Tuesday afternoon after severe storms
battered the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday and Tuesday, according to
local utilities.
That is down from about 170,000 customers without service on
Tuesday morning.
The storms moved from west to east, hitting Texas first
before moving on to Louisiana and Mississippi.
Power companies in Texas have restored power to many
affected customers, but said they would not be able to restore
service in flooded areas until after assessing the damage once
the water recedes.
The following lists outages by utility:
Power Company State Out Now
CenterPoint TX 42,900
AEP Swepco TX, LA, AR 27,700
Oncor TX 16,900
Entergy AR 7,600
Entergy LA 2,600
Entergy TX 1,800
OGE OK 1,500
Total 101,000
