India tries to fix Iran trade payments as Trump hardens line
* Fears of U.S. sanctions mean banks still largely shun Tehran
Feb 5 More than 550,000 homes and businesses were without power in the U.S. Midwest and Northeast early on Wednesday following severe snow and ice storms overnight, according to local power companies. The hardest hit state was Pennsylvania with over 420,000 customers out Wednesday morning. Other hard hit states include Maryland, West Virginia, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana. The following table lists other major outages: Power Company State Out Now Exelon PA 354,300 FirstEnergy PA 69,200 Exelon MD 59,600 FirstEnergy MD 25,400 FirstEnergy WV 14,500 FirstEnergy NJ 10,000 AEP OH 8,200 AEP - Appalachian WV, VA 6,600 AEP KY 5,900 Duke IN 2,500 Total 556,200
BEIJING, March 22 The head of crude oil trading at Chinese state energy giant PetroChina has resigned after 20 years with the company, a rare departure from a state-owned enterprise known for retaining talent in the midst of rapid expansion.
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and rush to safe havens such as gold and government debt.