Feb 5 Almost a million homes and businesses were without power mostly in the U.S. Northeast on Wednesday afternoon following severe snow and ice storms overnight, according to local power companies. The hardest hit state was Pennsylvania with over 720,000 customers out. Other affected states were Maryland, Arkansas, New Jersey, West Virginia, Kentucky, Delaware, New York and Ohio. The following table lists other major outages: Power Company State Out Now Exelon PA 594,100 FirstEnergy PA 83,300 Exelon MD 80,900 FirstEnergy MD 52,900 PPL PA 45,900 Entergy AR 31,900 PSEG NJ 28,300 FirstEnergy WV 13,500 PPL KY 9,100 Delmarva Power MD, DE 9,000 FirstEnergy NJ 8,000 AEP KY 5,200 Con Ed NY 3,600 PSEG - Long Island NY 3,500 Atlantic City Electric NJ 2,700 AEP OH 2,600 AEP - Appalachian WV 2,000 Total 976,500