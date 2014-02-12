Feb 12 More than 330,000 homes and businesses
were without power in the U.S. Southeast on Wednesday afternoon
as a severe snow and ice storm battered the region, local power
companies said.
The storm was expected to move into the Mid Atlantic and
Northeast states later Wednesday and Thursday, dropping up to a
foot of snow in some places, including Washington, Philadelphia
and New York.
The hardest hit states so far are Georgia, South Carolina,
North Carolina, Louisiana and Mississippi.
The following table lists other major outages:
Power Company State Out Now
Southern GA 135,700
Scana SC 97,700
Duke Progress NC, SC 88,600
Entergy LA 9,500
Entergy MS 3,400
Total 334,900