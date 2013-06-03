June 3 Power transmission developer PowerBridge
LLC said on Monday its $850 million, 660-megawatt (MW)
underwater Hudson River transmission line from New Jersey to
Manhattan started delivering power to customers in New York City
about six weeks ahead of schedule.
The line is capable of providing about 5 percent of New York
City's peak demand, privately held PowerBridge, of Fairfield,
Connecticut, said in a release. One megawatt powers about 1,000
homes in New York.
The total length of the Hudson cable is about 7.5 miles (12
km), with a line buried under the Hudson River for about 3.5
miles and buried underground for about four miles, starting in
Ridgefield, New Jersey.
The line connects the Bergen substation in New Jersey owned
by a unit of New Jersey power company Public Service Enterprise
Group Inc to the West 49th Street substation in
Manhattan owned by New York power company Consolidated Edison
Inc.
PowerBridge said its Hudson Transmission Partners affiliate
started construction of the project in May 2011.
The state-owned power company New York Power Authority
(NYPA) buys electricity from New Jersey over the Hudson line to
serve its government customers in the New York City area.
The project uses High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC)
technology to convert electricity from alternating current to
direct current power, and then back to AC power at a converter
station in Ridgefield, New Jersey.
The principal contractors on the project were German
engineering firm Siemens AG, which supplied the HVDC
equipment, and Italian cable company Prysmian SpA,
which supplied and installed the cable.
The line under the Hudson River is PowerBridge's second
major underwater project since it completed the 660-MW Neptune
project in June of 2007.
Neptune extends 65 miles between New Jersey and Long Island,
supplying about 20 percent of Long Island's electric needs since
going into service.
Hudson and Neptune provide access to power from the PJM
energy grid, the biggest power grid in the United States.
PJM serves 61 million people in 13 mid-Atlantic and Midwest
states and the District of Columbia.
PowerBridge is also developing the proposed 1,000-MW West
Point Transmission line, an 80-mile cable underneath the Hudson
River between Athens and Buchanan, New York that would provide
access to less expensive and renewable energy from upstate New
York for customers in the New York City area.
Hudson Transmission Partners is managed by PowerBridge.
Other partners include Anbaric LLC of Wakefield, Massachusetts
and Triton LLC of Portland, Maine.
Principal investors in the Hudson Transmission project are
Energy Investors Funds through its United States Power Fund II
LP and Starwood Energy Investors LLC, an affiliate of Starwood
Energy Group Global LLC.