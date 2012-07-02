* Over 2 mln still powerless after weekend storms
By Scott DiSavino
July 2 More than 2.1 million people from Illinois to Virginia
remained without power Monday morning after violent storms struck over the
weekend, and a heat wave continued to blanket much of the region.
The storms left more than three million homes and businesses without the
power needed to run air conditioners during the heat wave, and claimed at least
15 lives, mostly from falling trees and branches across the Midwest and
Mid-Atlantic.
American Electric Power Co Inc said Monday morning that crews were
working to restore power to 465,000 customers in Virginia and West Virginia,
416,000 in Ohio, 52,000 in Indiana and 14,000 in Kentucky.
Ohio-based AEP, which distributes power to 5 million customers in 11 states,
said on its website it could take a few days to restore power to all.
Virginia power company Dominion Resources Inc said it still had over
270,000 customers without electricity in its Virginia and North Carolina service
areas.
Dominion said it had restored power to more than 600,000 homes and
businesses.
Temperatures in Richmond, the capital of Virginia, were expected to reach
100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) on Monday, 98 on Tuesday and 100 again on
Wednesday, the July 4th U.S. Independence Day holiday, before dipping to 92 on
Thursday, according to AccuWeather.com.
FirstEnergy of Ohio said Sunday it had 314,000 customers out in its
five-state service area of Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and New
Jersey. That was down from about the 566,000 affected by the storms.
Illinois-based Exelon said its Baltimore Gas & Electric (BG&E) unit
in Maryland had about 233,000 customers out, down from about 600,000 homes and
businesses affected.
Washington, DC-based Pepco Holdings said it had more than 235,000
customers out in the District of Columbia and Maryland and over 100,000 out in
New Jersey.
