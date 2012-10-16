Oct 16 Kentucky power company Louisville Gas and Electric Co (LG&E) said it expects to shut the three coal units at the 563-megawatt Cane Run power plant eight months earlier than planned.

The utility said a new 640-MW natural gas combined-cycle unit is now expected to serve customer needs in May 2015, allowing for the early closure of the coal units, the company said in a release on Monday.

In the past, LG&E expected to shut the three coal units in 2016.

LG&E is a unit of Pennsylvania-based power company PPL Corp .

"Having received timely certificates and permits from the Kentucky Public Service Commission and other regulatory agencies, we were able to get a quick start on the project and now should be able to retire the coal-fired units sooner than expected," said Paul Thompson, senior vice president of energy services.

Preliminary work has already started at Cane Run. The transmission lines on the property are being moved, and the communications tower has been relocated to make room for the new natural gas combined-cycle plant, which the company has said would cost about $583 million to build.

Bluegrass Power Constructors, which will build the new plant, was expected to begin mobilizing later this year with full construction beginning in the first quarter of 2013.

The contract with Bluegrass specifies the May 2015 completion timetable and has penalties if Bluegrass goes beyond that time. At the peak of construction, 250 jobs are expected to be created, the utility said.

The Cane Run plant began operation in 1954, and by 1969, had a total of six coal-fired units in operation. Units 1, 2 and 3 were retired in 1987.

"Cane Run has served the energy needs of our customers well for nearly 60 years, and the development of a natural gas plant at the site will allow us to continue to meet customers' energy needs and comply with more stringent EPA regulations," Thompson said.

LG&E serves 321,000 natural gas and 397,000 electric customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding counties.