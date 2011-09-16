* Natural gas plants to replace retired coal units

* Kentucky utilities get over 90 pct of power from coal

* Utilities see $4 bln of costs to comply with EPA regs

NEW YORK, Sept 16 Kentucky power companies Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities (KU) said Thursday that new, stricter federal environmental regulations will force them to retire three older coal-fired power plants.

To replace the lost coal-fired power, the companies sought permission from Kentucky utility regulators to build a new 640-megawatt, natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant at the existing Cane Run coal plant in Louisville.

The companies also sought state approval to buy three small natural gas-fired turbines from Bluegrass Generation in LaGrange, Kentucky, that will provide up to 495 MW during periods of peak or high demand.

One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.

The companies, which are units of Pennsylvania-based power company PPL (PPL.N), had already suggested in earlier filings with state regulators that they could retire the 563-MW Cane Run, 71-MW Tyrone and 163-MW Green River coal plants, which entered service between 1953 and 1969.

"Given the enormous cost and strict compliance timetable required to retrofit some of our aging generation units with additional technology, we've had to explore a lower-cost option that results in retiring older coal units and replacing them with natural gas units," Paul Thompson, senior vice president of Energy Services for LG&E and KU, said in a release.

Over the past few years, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed several regulations that could shut 50,000 MW or more of older coal- and natural gas-fired generation, which could boost electric prices and threaten power reliability in some regions. [ID:nN1E76Q1PR]

Environmental groups and several power companies with mostly nuclear, natural gas and renewable generating fleets, however, have applauded the EPA's efforts which will reduce emissions of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide and mercury and boost the amount of electricity and money utilities can produce with cleaner but more expensive power plants.

COAL HEAVY STATE

The Kentucky utilities said about 97 percent of their generating fleet is coal fired. After the combined cycle gas plant enters service and the coal plants retire, LG&E and KU will still remain 90 percent coal-fired.

In addition to the coal retirements and construction of a new gas plant, the utilities warned, the EPA's new regulations will still require installation of additional emission controls and other changes at some of their other coal plants no later than 2016 in order to maintain compliance.

They estimated compliance with the environmental rules could cost about $4 billion in capital expenditures by 2019, with over $3 billion of that amount incurred by the end of 2016.

The companies said the new natural gas generators would cost up to $800 million, of which about $110 million is for the Bluegrass plant.

The companies, which serve 1.2 million homes and businesses in Kentucky and Virginia, did not seek to recover additional costs from their customers in their filings this week, but said they would seek to recover costs in future rate cases.

The companies said rates for LG&E customers would likely not be affected but KU ratepayers could see about a 4 percent increase.

The companies said the new combined cycle plant would require fewer employees to operate but they had not yet determined the full impact on the work force.

The companies said the Cane Run and Green River coal plants would need to remain in service for reliability reasons until 2016 when the combined cycle plant was expected to start up. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jim Marshall)