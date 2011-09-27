* Progress to shut four coal plants by 2013
* Progress building new gas plants to replace coal
By Scott DiSavino
Sept 27 North Carolina-based Progress Energy
PGN.N said Tuesday it planned to shut the 172-megawatt
Weatherspoon coal-fired plant in North Carolina on Oct. 1.
Weatherspoon is one of dozens of old, small coal power
plants in the United States expected to shut over the next
several years because it costs less to replace the coal units
than upgrade emissions equipment needed to meet increasingly
more stringent state and federal environmental rules.
The three units at Weatherspoon in Robeson County entered
service between 1949 and 1952.
In 2009, Progress said it would modernize its fleet by the
end of 2017 to comply with nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide
emissions reductions mandated by North Carolina's Clean
Smokestacks Act of 2002.
To modernize the fleet, Progress planned to build a few
natural gas plants, upgrade emissions controls at some of its
larger coal plants and retire a few of its older, small coal
plants, including Weatherspoon.
In addition to Weatherspoon, Progress said it plans to shut
the 600-MW Sutton, 397-MW Lee and 316-MW Cape Fear coal plants
by the end of 2013. One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.
Progress expects a new 625-MW combined-cycle plant at
Sutton to enter service at the end of 2013 and a new 920-MW
combined-cycle plant at Lee to enter service in Jan. 2013.
Progress is not building any new units at Cape Fear or
Weatherspoon, which will continue to have oil and gas-fired
peaking plants at their sites.
To help replace the Weatherspoon plant, Progress added a
new 600-MW combined-cycle gas unit at the Richmond County plant
that entered service over the summer. Last week, Progress
renamed the Richmond County plant, which is located near the
Weatherspoon plant in south central North Carolina, as the
Sherwood H Smith Jr Energy Complex.
Prior to the construction of the new natural gas plants,
which cost about $2 billion to build, and the retirement of the
old coal units, about half of Progress' generation came from
coal and half from nuclear.
With the new gas units and coal retirements, Progress said
about a third of its fleet would be gas, a third coal and a
third nuclear.
PROGRESS READY
The North Carolina environmental rules prepared Progress
for the proposed federal environmental regulations that some
energy experts say could shut between 30,000 and 70,000 MW of
coal-fired generation in the United States. See FACTBOX on coal
retirements [ID:nS1E78Q0ZZ]
Progress spokesman Scott Sutton said all of the coal plants
in North Carolina that will continue to run will already have
the emissions controls needed to meet proposed federal rules.
Outside of North Carolina, however, Progress may have some
work to do on its coal fleet.
In Florida, Progress has four coal fired units at the
Crystal River plant. Two smaller units, 1 (375-MW) and 2
(494-MW) were built in the 1960s. The bigger units 4 (722-MW)
and 5 (720-MW) were built in the 1980s. Units 4 and 5 already
have emissions control equipment.
Progress plans to shut Crystal River 1 and 2 when its
proposed Levy nuclear plant, which is close to Crystal River,
enters service.
Progress spokesman Sutton said it was too soon to say
whether federal regulatory timelines would force the company to
retire Crystal River 1 and 2 before Levy enters service.
The two reactors at Levy were originally supposed to enter
service in 2016-2018 but Progress pushed back the Levy timeline
by a minimum of 20 months after federal nuclear regulators
denied the company's request to begin excavation work at the
site before getting a federal license to build the plant.
Progress meanwhile is evaluating how the federal rules will
affect the 174-MW Unit 1 at the Robinson plant in South
Carolina, which entered service in 1960.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Alden
Bentley)