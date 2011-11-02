* PSEG to invest $2.3 billion in 2011

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, Nov 2 New Jersey based power company Public Service Enterprise Group ( PEG.N ) planned capital investments of $6.9 billion over 2011-2013.

In a conference call after PSEG's earnings release on Nov. 1, the company's Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo said capital outlays in 2011 would be $2.3 billion.

The company is investing the money in its transmission, distribution and generation businesses.

The $750 million Susquehanna-Roseland 500-kilovolt transmission project between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, which PSEG is building with Pennsylvania power company PPL ( PPL.N ), was placed on a list of projects for expedited federal permitting, Izzo said, and should enter service in June 2015.

Other transmission projects include the $895 million Northeast grid reliability project and the $336 million north-central reliability project.

Izzo said the north-central project was scheduled to be in service in mid 2014 and the Northeast project a year later.

PSEG filed with federal energy regulators at the end of October for rate incentives for the Northeast project, including recovery of Construction Work in Progress (CWIP), recovery of all prudently incurred development and construction costs if the project is abandoned for reasons beyond the company's control, and a 100 basis point incentive adder.

Izzo noted much of the spending on the transmission projects would extend beyond 2013.

He said the company was building about 400 megawatts of new peaking capacity in New Jersey and Connecticut expected to be put into operation by mid 2012.

He said the $270 million investment in two new peaking units in New Jersey would replace older, less efficient units the company plans to retire in 2012.

SUPPORTS EPA RULES

As a company that generates most of its power with clean nuclear and natural gas-fired plants, PSEG like Exelon ( EXC.N ), Calpine ( CPN.N ) and NextEra Energy ( NEE.N ) wants the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to implement proposed regulations that could shut thousands of megawatts of coal-fired plants owned by competing generators.

American Electric Power ( AEP.N ) and Southern ( SO.N ), which get most of their generation from coal fired plants, however have warned the EPA's proposed air and water regulation could hurt the nation's already weak economic growth by boosting power costs and eliminating jobs. See [ID:nN1E79R0EK]

Izzo said the EPA's Cross-State Air Pollution Rule (CSAPR) was "favorable for our fleet" and the company was "well positioned to meet the anticipated requirements under" the EPA's Hazardous Air Pollutants/Maximum Achievable Control Technology (HAP/MACT) rules.

"We believe these regulations are long overdue. Our experience shows that it is possible to clean the air, create jobs and power the economy, all at the same time. The issuance of these regulations will also provide the industry with much-needed certainty to invest in long, live capital intensive projects such as power plants," Izzo said.

Separately, Izzo said PSEG was pursuing a lawsuit against New Jersey's efforts to subsidize the construction of new generation in the state through the capacity market.

"We understand and fully support the state's desire to implement policy that foster economic growth," Izzo said, but noted the state's effort to subsidize the construction of new power plants will not achieve that end.

"Government interference in a market that's working, as we've seen in the past, is likely to have unintended consequences for the customer," Izzo said.

PSEG's power plants in New Jersey make money from the capacity market and would lose some of that revenue if new generators enter the market. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)