July 31 A unit of New Jersey power company Public Service Enterprise Group Inc said Tuesday it would ask New Jersey utility regulators for approval to invest up to $883 million to expand the utility's existing solar power programs.

The additional funds will allow the solar programs to develop an additional 233 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity, the company said in a release. (Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)