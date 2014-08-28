Aug 28 U.S. coal-burning power utilities are
being forced to turn to barges and more expensive trucks to move
coal, desperate to shore up stockpiles left dangerously low by
the widespread bottlenecks on rail networks.
The shift in how coal is being delivered to some power
plants from mining regions such as Illinois Basin and comes amid
persistent railroad delays that began during last year's severe
North American winter.
The delays have been perpetuated also by a surge in rail
deliveries of crude oil and grain, leaving power producers such
as FirstEnergy Corp scrambling for transport alternatives
before winter sets in, potentially adding to costs.
About 40 percent of U.S. power is generated from
coal-burning plants, and 75 percent of U.S. coal relies on
freight railroads to get to power plants, according to Wood
Mackenzie, an energy consultancy.
"We have been impacted by railroad performance but have been
able to offset those shortfalls by utilizing truck and barge
deliveries," said Stephanie Walton, a spokeswoman for
FirstEnergy, whose nine coal-fired plants account for 57 percent
of its capacity.
Duke Energy Corp, too, was able to avoid a
disruption in coal supply as many of its Midwest plants are
accessible by barges, Chief Executive Lynn Good told Reuters.
Although railroads are spending billions to bolster their
shipping capacity for coal and other products, industry experts
warn that those plans aren't moving fast enough to eliminate the
risk of a second straight winter of gridlock on the tracks.
"It may well be that coal that has moved historically by
rail is now going to water due to the bottleneck nationwide on
rail movements," said Michael Toohey, chief executive of
Waterways Council Inc, a trade association for shippers and
barge operators.
Toohey estimates that coal shipments by barges are cheaper
than rail by about $14 per ton on average.
COAL IN CONTAINERS
For many utilities, the solution isn't a straight-forward
pick from among barges or trucks.
Transporting by barge, while cheaper than rail, is limited
to plants located near rivers. Some companies are using
third-party docks for barge deliveries and then trucking coal
over to power plants that do not have adequate infrastructure.
But trucking is typically used over short distances and is
substantially more expensive than barge and rail.
Utilities that sell power at rates set by regulators can
pass on additional costs to customers. But companies such as
American Electric Power Co Inc and FirstEnergy that sell
at competitive prices would be affected, BGC Financial analyst
Kit Konolige said.
The workaround for several utilities is intermodal shipment,
which cuts fuel costs by 15-20 percent by moving goods in
standardized containers using trucks, trains and ships.
According to Justin Long, an analyst at financial services
firm Stephens Inc, intermodal shipment volumes rose 6 percent
this year.
Currently a stop-gap option, intermodal coal shipments may
become more widespread if rail problems continue, Wood Mackenzie
analyst Matt Preston said, potentially threatening the long
dominant market share of railroads.
Utilities that bank solely on rail still face serious
delivery delays, especially on lines run by Berkshire Hathaway
Inc's Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF).
Xcel Energy Inc said inventory levels at its Sherco
plant in Minnesota - which is served only by BNSF and burns
three train loads, or 30,000 tons of coal every day - were "far
below optimal levels."
"No other rail carriers can deliver coal to this plant and
our permits do not authorize trucking to the plant, so the only
thing we can do is push for better service from BNSF," Xcel
Energy spokeswoman Mary Sandok said.
The problem is compounded for plants sourcing coal from
Wyoming's Powder River Basin, which accounts for 40 percent of
total U.S. coal output, but is accessible only by rail.
BNSF said in February it would spend part of its $5 billion
capital budget this year to address infrastructure and service
issues.
Analysts, however, say it could take a year or more for BNSF
to resolve problems, though they expect other railroads to
improve their performance in the coming months.
Preston said the fact that utilities will soon have to
retire coal plants to comply with environmental regulations
could be deterring railroads from improving services to older
plants.
"It's unclear how much energy railroads are putting into
developing resources, which may be needed only for the next year
or two," Preston said.
