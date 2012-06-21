June 21 New Jersey's B.L. England coal power
plant will shut down one coal unit and convert two other to
natural gas to reduce air emissions, the New Jersey Department
of Environmental Protection (DEP) said in a release Thursday.
This is another example of power companies opting to burn
cleaner natural gas instead of coal to generate electricity.
U.S. power companies have announced plans to shut over
30,000 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired generation over the next few
years as cheap gas prices and stricter environmental rules have
made coal the more expensive option. See factbox
RC Cape May Holdings LLC, a unit of investment firm Rockland
Capital with offices in New York and Houston that owns the
plant, will shut the 113-megawatt (MW) coal-fired Unit 1 by the
autumn of 2013, the DEP said.
The company will then repower the 155-MW coal-fired Unit 2
into a combined-cycle natural gas turbine and will re-fuel the
148-MW residual fuel oil-burning Unit 3 with natural gas by May
2016, the DEP said.
Unit 2 is to be shut down by May 2015 to allow for the
conversion.
The 424-MW B.L. England plant is located in Upper Township
in Cape May County, New Jersey, about 65 miles southeast of
Philadelphia.
The DEP said the conversion will nearly eliminate the
plant's emissions of smog-causing nitrogen oxides (NOx) as well
as sulfur dioxide (SO2), which causes acid rain and haze.
The two coal-fired units at the plant are the last
coal-fired units in the state without modern pollution control
equipment, the DEP said.
The overall capacity of the plant would remain about 450 MW
and could increase to about 570 MW, Jim Maiz, Senior Vice
President for RC Cape May Holdings, said in the DEP release.
RC Cape May has owned the plant since 2007. This agreement
resolves alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act that
occurred when the plant was under the ownership of Atlantic
Electric, Conectiv and Washington, DC-based Pepco Holdings Inc
, the DEP said.
Over the years, other power plants in New Jersey have been
phasing out coal as a power source. Only six coal-fired units
are still operating at four other power plants in New Jersey.
But they all have modern pollution controls, the most recent
being Public Service Enterprise Group Inc's Hudson
station, the DEP said.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has pledged to oppose the
opening of any new coal-fired plants in the Garden State,
according to the release.
(Reporting By Scott DiSavino)