Sept 26 U.S. environmental regulators will hold
public hearings in November on proposals to reduce nitrogen
oxide emissions at the giant Navajo coal-fired plant in Arizona.
The 2,250-megawatt Navajo plant is located on the Navajo
Nation, less than 20 miles (32 km) from the Grand Canyon, near
Page, Arizona and the Utah state line.
In a release Wednesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency said the public can comment on plans to reduce emissions,
including an EPA plan proposed in February and a plan proposed
by the plant's owners and others in July.
In February, the EPA proposed the owners install pollution
control equipment expected to cost about $1 billion to reduce
Navajo's visibility impacts on 11 national parks and wilderness
areas by 73 percent.
As part of that proposal, EPA asked the public to submit
alternative scenarios that would achieve greater visibility
benefits through different mechanisms.
In response, a coalition of stakeholders submitted an
alternative that establishes a lifetime cap in nitrogen
emissions, accommodates different future ownership scenarios,
and ensures greater emission reductions than the EPA's initial
proposal.
The coalition, known as the Technical Work Group, is
composed of the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, the
Environmental Defense Fund, the Gila River Indian Community,
Navajo Nation, the Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement
District, the Department of the Interior and Western Resources
Advocates.
"These creative alternatives achieve greater emissions
reductions at Navajo while giving tribes and owners more
flexibility," Jared Blumenfeld, EPA's Regional Administrator for
the Pacific Southwest, said in a release.
Navajo is co-owned by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Salt
River Project, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power,
Pinnacle West Capital Corp's Arizona Public Service, NV
Energy Inc's Nevada Power Company and UniSource Energy
Corp Tucson Electric Power.
EPA said it will hold public hearings to explain the
different options for Navajo during the week of Nov. 12 with
comments on the proposals due by Jan. 6, 2014.