BRIEF-Sibanye Gold says U.S. government panel to probe its Stillwater deal further
* Sibanye and Stillwater Mining Company received written notification from Committee On Foreign Investment In United States (CFIUS)
Sept 19 South Carolina utility regulators approved a 2.87 percent power rate increase for Scana Corp's South Carolina Electric and Gas utility to cover the cost of financing new nuclear reactors under construction in the state.
The increase, which is worth about $67.2 million, will take effect for bills after Oct. 30, SCE&G said in a release late Wednesday.
SCE&G applied for the increase in May under the state's 2007 Base Load Review Act, which allows utilities to file annual rate adjustments to recover financing costs during the construction of nuclear reactors.
Recovering financing costs during construction helps reduce overall ratepayer costs and avoids shocking customers with a giant bill increase when the reactors enter service.
SCE&G and Santee Cooper, a South Carolina-owned electric and water utility, are building two 1,117-megawatt reactors at the V.C. Summer nuclear power plant in the state.
* Sibanye and Stillwater Mining Company received written notification from Committee On Foreign Investment In United States (CFIUS)
* Canyon reports fourth quarter and 2016 results and provides update on capital program
* Cara reports q4 2016 and 2016 year end results and updates 3 year transformation