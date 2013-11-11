Nov 11 California regulators will hold two
meetings open to the public on Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 to discuss
greenhouse gas emission issues with SCS Energy's proposed
Hydrogen Energy California coal and petroleum coke-fueled carbon
capture and storage project.
The California Energy Commission said on Friday the meetings
will enable its staff and others to discuss issues it has found
with the $4 billion plant's proposed carbon sequestration and
greenhouse gas emissions.
The facility, which U.S. environmental regulators have
pointed to in proposed rules limiting carbon emissions from new
power plants, will use an integrated gasification combined cycle
(IGCC) system to turn coal or petroleum coke into a synthetic
gas that will produce and sell electricity, carbon dioxide, and
fertilizer.
Commission staff and SCS, a privately held U.S. power plant
developer, disagree over how the project should be evaluated for
compliance with Senate Bill 1368, which limits long-term
investments in baseload generation by the state's utilities in
power plants that produce too much carbon dioxide emissions, the
commission said.
The Commission said the meetings are an effort to determine
if its staff and SCS can resolve their differences.
The staff released its preliminary environmental assessment
on June 28.
That assessment is not a final decision by the Commission,
but will be used to prepare the staff's final assessment, which
California's Energy Department will use to decide if the state
will award SCS funding for the project.
The final staff report will also serve as its testimony at
hearings conducted by a Commission committee reviewing the
project. The decision of that committee will be presented to the
full Commission for final action.
SCS proposed to build the plant on 1,106 acres of private
agricultural land in the town of Tupman in Kern County about 115
miles (188 km) north of Los Angeles near Bakersfield.
The plant would gasify coal and petroleum coke to produce
synthesis gas used to generate up to 431 megawatts of
electricity.
The project would also produce and sell urea fertilizer and
other nitrogenous compounds and capture about 90 percent of the
carbon dioxide produced. It would transport the gas by pipeline
for use at the Elk Hills oil field. Occidental Petroleum Corp
owns the Elk Hills oil field, located near the plant
site.
SCS has projected construction will start in 2014 with
commercial operation in 2018, the commission said. That schedule
is dependent on receiving the required approvals from the
Commission and the Energy Department.
The project is expected to create an average 1,160
construction jobs to build the plant and 200 full-time workers
once the facility enters service, SCS has said.