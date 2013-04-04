BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
April 4 An explosion was reported on Thursday afternoon at Georgia Power's 3,166 megawatt Plant Bowen coal-fired station in Bartow County, northwest of Atlanta, according to local media sources.
No serious injuries were immediately reported by local emergency personnel.
One utility regulator, who was briefed by the company, said the explosion occurred in a unit that was shut for maintenance, according to a report.
Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
HANOI, March 9 Coca-Cola Co is planning to invest an additional $285 million in Vietnam, state media reported, quoting the company's general director for the country.
March 8 U.S. mobile phone customers of AT&T were unable to dial the 911 emergency number on Wednesday evening, according to alerts from public safety agencies across the country.