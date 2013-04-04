April 4 An explosion was reported on Thursday afternoon at Georgia Power's 3,166 megawatt Plant Bowen coal-fired station in Bartow County, northwest of Atlanta, according to local media sources.

No serious injuries were immediately reported by local emergency personnel.

One utility regulator, who was briefed by the company, said the explosion occurred in a unit that was shut for maintenance, according to a report.

Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment.