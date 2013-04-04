BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
April 4 Southern Co's largest utility unit, Georgia Power, confirmed that an explosion occurred on Thursday afternoon at the 3,166-megawatt Plant Bowen coal-fired station in Bartow County, northwest of Atlanta.
The company said the explosion took place at Bowen Unit 2, which was being shut for maintenance work, according to a post on Twitter.
The company reported four minor injuries, with one person treated at a local hospital.
An investigation of the explosion was underway.
Plant Bowen is one of Southern Co's largest fossil-fueled power plants.
Earlier this year, Georgia Power told state regulators it wanted to shut a small oil-fired unit at Plant Bowen and to install two baghouses at Bowen Units 3 and 4, along with other pollution control equipment at all four Bowen units to comply with stricter federal air emission standards.
HANOI, March 9 Coca-Cola Co is planning to invest an additional $285 million in Vietnam, state media reported, quoting the company's general director for the country.
March 8 U.S. mobile phone customers of AT&T were unable to dial the 911 emergency number on Wednesday evening, according to alerts from public safety agencies across the country.