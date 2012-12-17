Dec 17 Georgia power company Cobb Electric
Membership Corp picked Southern Power, a unit of U.S. power
company Southern Co, to supply power for seven years
beginning in 2016.
Cobb will buy at least 325 megawatts (MW) from Southern
Power each year, Southern Power said in a statement, noting this
was the first contract between Southern Power and Cobb.
One megawatt powers about 800 homes.
The power purchase agreement resulted from a request for
proposals issued by Cobb in late 2011. Southern Power said it
will supply Cobb with electricity generated from the company's
existing resources.
Southern Power owns and operates more than 8,600 MW in
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina
and Texas.
Cobb is a not-for-profit electric membership cooperative
formed in 1938 serving more than 176,000 residential and
commercial customers.