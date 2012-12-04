Dec 4 A Southern Co unit that builds power plants to serve wholesale customers has begun commercial operation of a 720-megawatt, natural gas-fired power plant in Cleveland County, North Carolina, the company said in a release Tuesday.

The plant, located near Kings Mountain, will supply power through long-term contracts to two public power agencies, the North Carolina Electric Membership Corp (NCEMC) and the North Carolina Municipal Power Agency Number 1. (NCMPA1).

Plant Cleveland consists of four Siemens F Class gas turbines, Southern Power said. No cost was disclosed.

NCEMC is a generation and transmission cooperative that supplies electricity for the majority of the state's electric cooperatives serving 2.5 million people in 93 of North Carolina's 100 counties.

NCMPA1 serves 19 municipalities in western North Carolina.

Southern Power is a wholesale energy provider that owns more than 8,600 MW of generation in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas and New Mexico and has an additional 30-MW facility under construction in Nevada.

In North Carolina, Southern Power also owns the 925-MW Plant Rowan, which it acquired in 2006 and the 2.5-MW Granville Solar project it acquired in October with partner Turner Renewable Energy.