Jan 24 The Mississippi Public Service Commission
on Thursday approved a settlement with Southern Co's
Mississippi utility over ongoing litigation that has prevented
the company from charging customers for costs tied to a $3
billion coal-gasification power plant under construction in
Kemper County.
Details of the settlement were not disclosed at a hastily
called meeting of the Mississippi Public Service Commission, but
will be released later on Thursday, PSC Chairman Leonard Bentz
said.
Discussion of the proposed settlement was held in executive
session of the commission.
Mississippi Power unit is building a 582-megawatt,
integrated gasification combined-cycle (IGCC) plant scheduled to
begin operating in May 2014.
The utility is Southern's smallest with just 185,000
customers so the rate impact of the costly plant is of concern
to consumer groups in the state.
Under the Mississippi Baseload Act, the utility planned to
begin charging customers for certain costs related to Kemper
while the plant was under construction, but its efforts have
been blocked by the state's highest court.