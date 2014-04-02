By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, April 2 Southern Co's
Mississippi Power unit said it has identified more labor and
construction problems at its $5 billion coal-gasification power
project in Kemper County, Mississippi, the company said in a
filing with regulators on Wednesday.
Mississippi Power said it was reviewing additional cost
overruns related to lower construction productivity at the
582-megawatt Kemper County plant, one of only two integrated
gasification combined-cycle (IGCC) plants in the country.
The productivity problems were "due in large part to adverse
weather, unexpected excessive craft labor turnover and
unanticipated installation inefficiencies," the utility said in
a statement.
Mississippi Power said it has identified at least $177
million in likely cost increases, including $152 million in
construction costs and $25 million in start-up costs.
Such added costs would push the estimated price tag for the
delayed Kemper plant to $5.22 billion, well above the $2.88
billion construction cap approved by the Mississippi Public
Service Commission.
Completion of the Kemper plant has been delayed by about six
months to the fourth quarter.
Southern has previously taken $704 million in charges
related to rising costs at Kemper which has been cited as a
model for future coal-plant design by the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency as it works to limit carbon pollution from
coal plants.
Southern Co officials have asked the EPA not to use Kemper
as a standard for the industry. U.S. Secretary
of Energy Ernest Moniz toured the site in November.
Mississippi Power, Southern's smallest utility, owns the
plant and can only recover up to $3.8 billion for the Kemper
costs through customer rates and the sale of securitized bonds.
Customers began paying higher rates for Kemper last year after a
lengthy regulatory battle.
At the time the plant was proposed, it was expected to cost
about $2 billion.
