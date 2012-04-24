April 24 Mississippi utility regulators on Tuesday re-issued a certificate vacated last month by the state supreme court to keep construction of Southern Co's $2.8 billion coal-gasification power plant in Kemper County moving forward.

Without comment, the Mississippi Public Service Commission (PSC) voted 2-1 for the certificate so that Southern Co's smallest utility, Mississippi Power, can build the 582-megawatt integrated gasification combined-cycle (IGCC) power plant in Kemper County, according to a webcast of the meeting.

The Sierra Club challenged the costly Kemper IGCC project in court and requested that the commission reopen the case in light of the dramatic fall in natural gas prices since the initial certificate was issued.

The Sierra Club did not immediately comment on Tuesday.

Tuesday's revised PSC order was supported by PSC Chairman Leonard Bentz and commissioner Lynn Posey and opposed by commissioner Brandon Presley who filed a dissenting opinion.

The 133-page revised order keeps a soft cost cap of $2.4 billion on the Kemper project and a "hard cap" of $2.8 billion, said commission counsel Shawn Shurden.

No cost can be recovered above $2.8 billion, "prudent or not," Shurden told the commission.

Those costs however, do not include costs to build the adjacent lignite mine or the pipeline to carry carbon dioxide produced by the plant.

"The commission finds that a 20 percent cost cap above the commission-approved capital cost estimate constitutes a reasonable protection for customers against construction cost increases, while allowing for reasonable deviations from the original cost estimate so as not to unduly punish the company," the PSC said in its order.

Mississippi Power Jeff Shepard said the utility was pleased with the order. "We are pleased the process is moving forward," Shepard said in an email.

Shurden said the commission declined to reopen the case, citing the earlier record and the commission's "preference" for lignite fuel which it believed would have more price certainty than natural gas over the 40-year life of the power plant.

The Kemper certificate, issued by the PSC in May 2010, was vacated last month by the Mississippi Supreme Court which ruled 9-0 that the commission failed to show evidence that the plant would benefit the utility's customers as required by state law. The court sent the case back to the PSC which issued a "temporary" certificate March 30

According to state filings, Mississippi Power has so far spent more than $1 billion on the Kemper County IGCC plant and another $109 million on the related lignite mine. Kemper is expected to begin producing power in 2014.

Mississippi Power has less than 200,000 customers. Its parent, Atlanta-based Southern Co, has three other utilities in Georgia, Alabama and Florida, with a total of 4.4 million customers.

Southern Co is scheduled to release its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

IGCC technology heats coal to convert it into a synthesis gas that is processed to remove numerous pollutants before being sent to a traditional combined-cycle power plant to produce electricity.

Kemper was designed to showcase a gasification technology developed by another Southern Co subsidiary to burn Mississippi lignite and had support from state economic development groups and then-Governor Haley Barbour. (Reporting By Eileen O'Grady in Houston; editing by Carol Bishopric)