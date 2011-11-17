* Rates to rise by 11.35 percent in 2012

* Kemper coal plant to cost about $2.4 billion

Nov 17 Southern Co.'s (SO.N) Mississippi Power utility made three rate filings with Mississippi state regulators that overall will boost 2012 power bills by 11.35 percent in part to pay for a new power plant.

In one filing, the utility sought an 11.66 percent increase to recover financing costs during construction of its $2.4 billion Kemper coal-fired power plant.

"The Kemper IGCC Project is on schedule and progressing well. When completed, this plant will generate electricity for customers at a significantly lower cost than any of the alternatives," Vice President of Generation Development Tommy Anderson said in a release.

"The recovery of financing costs during construction will save customers hundreds of millions of dollars in additional financing charges over the life of the plant," Anderson said.

Kemper is an Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC) power plant due to enter service in 2014.[ID:nN28231529].

IGCC technology heats coal to convert it into a synthesis gas that is processed to remove sulfur, mercury and other pollutants before being sent to a traditional combined cycle power plant to produce electricity.

In another filing, Mississippi Power sought to reduce rates by 2.2 percent to reflect lower fuel costs.

And in another filing, the utility sought an increase of 1.89 percent to cover the costs the company incurs to ensure customers can continue to receive reliable electric service.

Pending regulatory approval, the company said these changes will go into effect in 2012.

Mississippi Power serves about 188,000 customers in 23 southeast Mississippi counties. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)