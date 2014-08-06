NEW YORK Aug 6 New England power generators
need to lock into more natural gas pipeline capacity to avoid a
supply squeeze and record prices seen last winter, Spectra
Energy Corp's chief executive officer said on Wednesday.
Houston-based Spectra, which operates about 22,000 miles
(35,000 km) of pipelines, said after quarterly earnings issued
on Wednesday that it committed $2 billion on six pipeline
projects during the second quarter.
That includes $500 million-$1 billion to expand existing
pipelines in New England with the Atlantic Bridge project which
will bring on 0.1-0.6 billion cubic feet per day of gas or more
by November 2017.
The U.S. Northeast had the highest gas and power prices in
the country in one of the coldest winters on record, as
weather-driven demand spikes exacerbated the impact of pipeline
constraints in Boston and New York City markets.
In New England, there was a supply squeeze as most of the
gas transported to the region was already being used to heat
homes and businesses.
"We increasingly see that power generators hold very small,
in fact less than 15 percent, of the capacity to deliver on
their obligations. That is not an acceptable situation, I think,
for regulators and consumers," Spectra CEO Greg Ebel said in an
interview.
"I believe, particularly in New England, you will see the
need for power generators to own some amount of capacity. And
the way that's done is to sign up for a certain amount of
capacity for a full 365 days, which is no different than local
distribution company contracts," Ebel told Reuters.
He explained that while the distributors may not need all of
the capacity all year round, they still lock into the pipeline
space to ensure they can meet peak winter demand.
"It's important that power regulators and generators make
sure that they do hold enough capacity to meet their peak
obligation, which they are being paid to deliver."
Spectra is pursuing $35 billion worth of projects it expects
to put into service by 2020, including $6 billion committed last
year.
Other projects executed in the second quarter were the Nexus
pipeline between Ohio, Michigan and Ontario; the expansion of
the Dawn to Parkway pipeline in Ontario; two expansions off the
Sand Hills line which carries natural gas liquids from the
Permian Basin in New Mexico and Texas and Eagle Ford region in
Texas to Gulf Coast markets; and converting a portion of the
Ozark pipeline with Magellan Midstream Partners LP into
a refined products pipeline.
And while other U.S. gas producers were expanding their
links to Mexico, which is in the midst of a landmark energy
reform aimed at opening its energy sector to private and foreign
investors, Spectra was optimistic about its own chances.
"Our Texas Eastern pipeline goes right down to the Mexican
border. I think we are well positioned for the Mexican energy
policy changes, should they get fully executed," Ebel said.
