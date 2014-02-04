Feb 4 Texas Eastern Transmission LP, a unit of Spectra Energy Partners LP, filed with U.S. federal energy regulators to build a pipeline extension that would allow it to move natural gas from Ohio to the Gulf Coast.

In the past, most gas flowed from the Gulf Coast and the U.S. and Canadian West to the heavily populated U.S. Midwest and Northeast.

But with record gas production in shale plays like the Marcellus in Pennsylvania and Utica in Ohio, pipeline companies like Texas Eastern are now looking to reverse the direction of some of their pipelines to move gas out of the Midwest and Northeast to meet growing industrial on the Gulf Coast.

Texas Eastern proposed in its filing last week with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to spend about $468 million to build 76 miles (122 km) of 30-inch (76-cm) pipeline from the Kensington processing plant in Columbiana County, Ohio to interconnect with Texas Eastern's existing hub in Monroe County, Ohio.

The project would turn a large segment of the Texas Eastern system into a bidirectional pipeline, the company said.

The so-called Ohio Pipeline Energy Network Project would be capable of transporting 550,000 dekatherms of gas per day from Ohio to the Gulf Coast, the company said in the filing.

Texas Eastern requested FERC grant permission to build the pipeline by Dec. 5 to give the company time to put the proposed facilities in place by Nov. 1, 2015.

Texas Eastern is a 9,200-mile pipeline system from Texas and the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. It has a capacity of 7.3 billion cubic feet per day and about 75 bcf of natural gas storage, according to the Spectra Energy website.

Spectra Energy Partners is a master limited partnership formed by Houston-based oil and gas pipeline company Spectra Energy Corp to own and operate natural gas and liquids transportation and storage assets.