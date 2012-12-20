Dec 20 A series of storms knocked out power for 114,000 customers in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, power companies said Thursday. The storms have also caused tornadoes in the Mobile, Alabama area, according to weather forecaster AccuWeather.com. The following is a list of some of the regions affected by the storms. Power Company Holding Company State Out Now Entergy - Arkansas Entergy AR 29,000 Entergy - Louisiana Entergy LA 22,000 Entergy - Mississippi Entergy MI 16,000 Entergy - Texas Entergy TX 19,000 CenterPoint CenterPoint TX 28,000 Total Out 114,000