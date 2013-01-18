OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES, BRENT CRUDE DROPS TO SESSION LOW OF $51.25 PER BARREL, THE LOWEST SINCE NOV. 30
OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES, BRENT CRUDE DROPS TO SESSION LOW OF $51.25 PER BARREL, THE LOWEST SINCE NOV. 30
Jan 18 More than 146,000 homes and businesses were without power in the Virginia area Friday morning as a snowstorm batters the region, power companies said. In addition to Virginia, the outages affected customers in Tennessee, West Virginia and the Carolinas. The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities. Power Company Holding Company State Out Now Peak Out AEP - Appalachian AEP VA, WV, TN 123,600 123,600 Duke - Carolinas Duke NC, SC 12,500 12,500 Dominion Dominion VA, NC 9,000 9,000 FirstEnergy - WV FirstEnergy WV 1,700 1,700 Total Out 146,800
OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES, BRENT CRUDE DROPS TO SESSION LOW OF $51.25 PER BARREL, THE LOWEST SINCE NOV. 30
AMSTERDAM, March 10 A boyish 30-year-old who looks like Justin Trudeau and sounds like Barack Obama has emerged as a potential kingmaker in Dutch politics, riding a rare message of tolerance ahead of an election dominated by anti-immigrant rhetoric.
HOUSTON, March 10 Two top U.S. senators voiced skepticism on Friday about a possible border tax, worrying it could boost prices for gasoline and other consumer goods.