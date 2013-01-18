Jan 18 More than 146,000 homes and businesses were without power in the Virginia area Friday morning as a snowstorm batters the region, power companies said. In addition to Virginia, the outages affected customers in Tennessee, West Virginia and the Carolinas. The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities. Power Company Holding Company State Out Now Peak Out AEP - Appalachian AEP VA, WV, TN 123,600 123,600 Duke - Carolinas Duke NC, SC 12,500 12,500 Dominion Dominion VA, NC 9,000 9,000 FirstEnergy - WV FirstEnergy WV 1,700 1,700 Total Out 146,800