Jan 30 More than 60,000 homes and businesses were without power from the Gulf Coast to Ohio Wednesday morning as a long line of thunderstorms crossed the United States, power companies said. The thunderstorms stretched from Louisiana to New York and caused tornado watches across the Southeast. The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities. Power Company Holding Company State Out Now Peak Out Entergy - Arkansas Entergy AR 7,100 7,900 Southern - Alabama Southern AL 7,000 7,000 Entergy - Texas Entergy TX 6,400 6,400 Entergy - Louisiana Entergy LA 5,800 5,800 AEP - Appalachian AEP VA, WV, TN 5,200 5,200 Duke - Carolinas Duke NC, SC 5,200 6,400 FirstEnergy - WV FirstEnergy WV 5,000 5,000 Entergy - Mississippi Entergy MS 4,300 7,100 AEP - Ohio AEP OH 3,300 3,300 FirstEnergy - Ohio FirstEnergy OH 3,000 3,000 AEP - Swepco AEP TX, AR, LA 2,400 2,400 Southern - Georgia Southern GA 2,000 2,000 AEP - Kentucky AEP KY 1,500 1,500 Duke - Indiana Duke IN 1,300 1,300 Ameren - Illinois Ameren IL 1,200 1,200 Duke - Ohio, Kentucky Duke OH, KY 1,100 1,100 Total Out 61,800 66,600