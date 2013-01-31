Jan 31 Over 330,000 homes and businesses were without power mostly in the U.S. Northeast Thursday morning after thunderstorms marched across the region, power companies said. On Wednesday, the thunderstorms moved from West to East and stretched from Louisiana to New York. The National Weather Service issued tornado watches across the Southeast. The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities. Power Company Holding Company State Out Now Peak Out Northeast Utilities - CT Northeast Utilities CT 70,800 70,800 LIPA LIPA NY 34,100 34,100 FirstEnergy - New Jersey FirstEnergy NJ 26,700 26,700 National Grid - MA National Grid MA 25,300 25,300 Central Maine Iberdrola ME 24,500 24,500 National Grid - RI National Grid RI 24,300 24,300 Dominion Dominion VA, NC 15,000 15,000 FirstEnergy - Penn FirstEnergy PA 13,100 13,100 United Illuminating UIL CT 13,000 13,000 NYSEG Iberdrola NY 11,000 11,000 Duke - Carolinas Duke NC, SC 10,400 12,800 PSE&G PSEG NJ 7,300 7,300 Con Ed - NY Con Ed NY 6,400 6,400 Southern - Georgia Southern GA 5,500 32,000 National Grid - NY National Grid NY 5,500 5,500 AEP - Appalachian AEP VA, WV, TN 5,300 5,300 PPL PPL PA 5,100 5,100 FirstEnergy - WV FirstEnergy WV 4,000 5,000 NSTAR Northeast Utilities MA 3,700 3,700 Northeast Utilities - NH Northeast Utilities NH 3,000 3,000 Pepco - New Jersey Pepco NJ 3,000 3,000 Pepco - Delmarva Pepco MD, DE 2,500 2,500 FirstEnergy - Maryland FirstEnergy MD 1,900 1,900 Exelon - BGE Exelon MD 1,700 1,700 Pepco Pepco MD, DC 1,600 1,600 Northeast Utilties - WME Northeast Utilities MA 1,300 1,300 AEP - Kentucky AEP KY 1,200 1,500 AEP - Ohio AEP OH 1,200 3,300 AEP - PSO AEP OK 1,200 1,200 Total Out 329,600 361,900