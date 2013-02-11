Feb 8 Almost 150,000 homes and businesses mostly in the Boston
area were still without power midday Monday after a major snowstorm hit the U.S.
Northeast over the weekend.
The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities.
Power Company Holding Company State Out Now
NSTAR Northeast Utilities MA 91,800
National Grid - RI National Grid RI 24,000
National Grid - MA National Grid MA 23,000
Con Ed - NY Con Ed NY 3,000
LIPA LIPA NY 2,900
Northeast Utilities - CT Northeast Utilities CT 1,400
National Grid - NY National Grid NY 1,200
Total Out 147,300