PARIS May 14 European utilities companies' core profits are shrinking steadily due to energy efficiency gains, renewable energy and slow growth of demand, an industry study shows.

Europe's electricity industry trade group Eurelectric said in a report to be released on Tuesday that earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) from conventional electricity generation are declining and look set to continue to do so.

Between 2011 and 2012, generation profit fell to 55 billion euros from 62 billion and may fall to less than 50 billion in 2020.

The report, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, said this is why European utilities are falling out of investor favour.

"Whereas earlier in the decade, utilities enjoyed some of the highest and least risky returns to shareholders, they now offer among the worst and more volatile," the report said.

A decade of energy market liberalisation has made Europe the freest energy market, with an estimated 510 million consumers now part of liberalised supply and retail markets.

In the United States, only about 110 million customers are in free markets, and in Asia just 20 million (in Australia and New Zealand), Eurelectric said.

In 2011, 16 million European households switched power suppliers, 6 percent of total. In very liberal countries such as Ireland, the UK, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden, switching was as high as 11 percent to 14 percent.

Renewable energy has also hit utility profits, mainly via solar panels on citizens' roofs.

More than 3 million Europeans now generate their own electricity. At the end of 2012, Germany had 133 villages that produced at least 50 percent of their own power and heat.

Despite the gloomy outlook, Eurelectric sees scope for growth in large-scale renewable energy projects.

Eurelectric said EU member states want to add 135 gigawatts of capacity by 2020, which could add 14 billion euros worth of EBIT to the sector.

Another growth area is the "downstream" market, which could add 10 billion euros via decentralised power generation, energy efficient buildings and appliances, and electric vehicle infrastructure.

Total European utilities EBIT - conventional generation plus new activities - could grow from 114 billion euros in 2012 to 138 billion euros in 2020.

To win this new business, utilities will have to get closer to customers and develop new business models, things they have not been good at in the past, Eurelectric said.

"Power firms' customer base is an entry gate into the downstream business, but other players are already in the living room," the report quoted a utilities executive as saying.

Eurelectric said efficiency technologies such as building shell improvements, LED lighting, and new heating and cooling systems could cut energy needs as much as 65 percent.

Add to that microgeneration, and grid power consumption could fall as low as 10 percent of current levels.

Changing utilities' relationship with customers might be the biggest challenge for the former monopolies.

"The power sector has only begun to feel the impact of the type of active and engaged customer that has exerted a core influence on many other sectors for some time," the study said.

The most relevant parallel is the telecommunication sector, which has changed its centralised business of yore into a model with a broad range of services, of which traditional voice traffic accounts for only a minor part of revenue.

Utilities executives are not too confident of their own ability to adapt. A Eurelectric survey showed that 60 percent of respondents expect the industry changes to have a negative impact on conventional utilities.