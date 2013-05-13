PARIS May 14 European utilities companies' core
profits are shrinking steadily due to energy efficiency gains,
renewable energy and slow growth of demand, an industry study
shows.
Europe's electricity industry trade group Eurelectric said
in a report to be released on Tuesday that earnings before
interest and taxation (EBIT) from conventional electricity
generation are declining and look set to continue to do so.
Between 2011 and 2012, generation profit fell to 55 billion
euros from 62 billion and may fall to less than 50 billion in
2020.
The report, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, said
this is why European utilities are falling out of investor
favour.
"Whereas earlier in the decade, utilities enjoyed some of
the highest and least risky returns to shareholders, they now
offer among the worst and more volatile," the report said.
A decade of energy market liberalisation has made Europe the
freest energy market, with an estimated 510 million consumers
now part of liberalised supply and retail markets.
In the United States, only about 110 million customers are
in free markets, and in Asia just 20 million (in Australia and
New Zealand), Eurelectric said.
In 2011, 16 million European households switched power
suppliers, 6 percent of total. In very liberal countries such as
Ireland, the UK, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden, switching
was as high as 11 percent to 14 percent.
Renewable energy has also hit utility profits, mainly via
solar panels on citizens' roofs.
More than 3 million Europeans now generate their own
electricity. At the end of 2012, Germany had 133 villages that
produced at least 50 percent of their own power and heat.
Despite the gloomy outlook, Eurelectric sees scope for
growth in large-scale renewable energy projects.
Eurelectric said EU member states want to add 135 gigawatts
of capacity by 2020, which could add 14 billion euros worth of
EBIT to the sector.
Another growth area is the "downstream" market, which could
add 10 billion euros via decentralised power generation, energy
efficient buildings and appliances, and electric vehicle
infrastructure.
Total European utilities EBIT - conventional generation plus
new activities - could grow from 114 billion euros in 2012 to
138 billion euros in 2020.
To win this new business, utilities will have to get closer
to customers and develop new business models, things they have
not been good at in the past, Eurelectric said.
"Power firms' customer base is an entry gate into the
downstream business, but other players are already in the living
room," the report quoted a utilities executive as saying.
Eurelectric said efficiency technologies such as building
shell improvements, LED lighting, and new heating and cooling
systems could cut energy needs as much as 65 percent.
Add to that microgeneration, and grid power consumption
could fall as low as 10 percent of current levels.
Changing utilities' relationship with customers might be the
biggest challenge for the former monopolies.
"The power sector has only begun to feel the impact of the
type of active and engaged customer that has exerted a core
influence on many other sectors for some time," the study said.
The most relevant parallel is the telecommunication sector,
which has changed its centralised business of yore into a model
with a broad range of services, of which traditional voice
traffic accounts for only a minor part of revenue.
Utilities executives are not too confident of their own
ability to adapt. A Eurelectric survey showed that 60 percent of
respondents expect the industry changes to have a negative
impact on conventional utilities.