* German utilities see tech players as future competitors
* Apple, Google, Tesla already active in energy
* E.ON, RWE invest in start-ups in hope to back right horse
By Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, June 25 Germany's utilities are
preparing for their next battle. While fighting to turn a
profit as energy policy hammers their businesses, energy groups
now fear technology companies disrupting what has been seen as a
safe if worthy sector.
Amazon revolutionised retail, Apple is
shaking up the music industry and RWE sees it as only
a matter of time before large technology groups start eroding
market share in power, where customers would jump at the
opportunity to cut their bills and increase efficiency.
New businesses such as renewables, demand management and
storage -- all outside the traditional comfort zone of German
utilities -- could generate 26 billion euros ($29 billion) in
additional profits for the European power sector by 2020,
consultancy McKinsey reckons.
Most of it will go to new market entrants, while the
incumbent utilities will take just 15 percent -- maybe more if
they cut costs and re-allocate money to new areas like grids, it
said in a report.
"We're not that afraid of other energy companies," said
Thomas Birr, head of strategy at RWE, Germany's second-biggest
utility. "In the future, we'll be competing in a whole different
arena, in which technology firms will play a greater role.
That's the playground we have to prepare for."
CUSTOMER RELATIONS
Sitting on increasingly worthless fossil fuel-generating
plants, Germany's utilities are growing nervous that tech giants
will interrupt the prized customer relationships that are one of
their last remaining valuable assets.
The threat is not yet quantifiable and the exact direction
from which it will come is unclear -- as evidenced by the
bewildering variety of technology projects from robot software
to security cameras at which the utilities are throwing money.
What is clear is that the tech giants see huge potential in
smart homes that the big utilities have been unable to tap.
Google last year bought Nest, a smart thermostat
maker, for $3.2 billion, aiming to lead the way on how household
devices link to each other and to electricity grids.
And the apps that customers will use to control such smart
homes will often be installed on smartphones, in which Apple and
Google have a combined global user base of over a billion -
dwarfing the 56 million customers that receive electricity and
gas from RWE and larger rival E.ON.
In energy storage, where RWE and E.ON also hope to make a
move, electric car maker Tesla has emerged as a
formidable foe after it recently unveiled Tesla Energy, storage
systems or batteries for homes and companies.
More worryingly, Google and Apple have begun to spend
hundreds of millions of dollars to fund solar energy projects,
mostly in the United States so far, ranging from larger plants
to panels for residential homes.
This raises concerns that future moves could hit closer to
Germany.
"For the first time in a 120 years, consumers have a choice
about where they go for their power," said Alex Laskey,
president and founder of U.S.-based Opower, whose
flashy billing software tracks how much power is consumed by
households, when and at what costs.
TECH SPENDING RISES
Opower is one of several technology groups E.ON has invested
in, hoping it will gain access to technological advancements
that may at some point transform the industry.
As a result, it has also bought into California-based
QBotix, which builds robots that travel on rails through solar
parks and adjust panels so that they constantly get most of the
sunshine, saving costs by up to a fifth.
E.ON declined to say how much it had invested so far in new
technology companies, only saying it spends about 100 million
euros ($112 million) a year on technology and innovation.
RWE said it also spends a low triple-digit million euro
amount on innovation and research and development, a fraction of
its 2.5-3 billion in estimate capex for 2015. Birr said the
focus was now shifting more heavily towards innovation.
"You know what they say with disruptive technologies: it
takes 10 times longer (to develop) than anticipated but the
effect will be 10 times bigger," said Susana Quintana Plaza,
senior vice president for technology and innovation at E.ON.
The utilities won't say how much money they expect to make
from new technologies, not least because any business generated
from technology is a drop in the ocean compared to the hit to
profit from Germany's policy of shutting down nuclear plants and
phasing out coal and gas-fired generation.
Winning over customers is one thing but doing the same with
shareholders is going to be a completely different ball game.
"If you ask the German utilities what exactly this business
will look like, you don't get any concrete information," said
Susana Penarrubia, portfolio manager at Deutsche Bank's asset
management arm DWS. "On the other hand, they don't have a choice
but to look for growth in this area."
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
(Additional reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf and
Eric Auchard in Frankfurt; Editing by Keith Weir)