FRANKFURT, June 25 German utility RWE is merging its units overseeing strategy and innovation, one of its executives said, highlighting the growing need for rapid technological progress in an industry considered ponderous and slow.

"The energy sector has not been an industry that was considered innovative in the past," Thomas Birr, head of strategy at RWE, told Reuters in an interview.

"That is changing," Birr said.

Historically, utilities have lagged behind sectors such as chemicals, pharma and consumer goods when it came to R&D spending and the speed at which innovation takes place, mainly because they were able to rely on regulated businesses for most of their history.

Utilities in Europe are scrambling to adjust to a massive shift in the sector, where large fossil-fuel based plants are increasingly being replaced by renewable energy, raising the need for storage technologies, demand management and smaller, more intelligent energy grids.

"We want to send a signal that innovation is at the core of our future strategy. It is not an exotic and marginal playground, but a driver of our strategy," Birr said, commenting on the merger of the units, which will become effective next month.

One way RWE invests in innovative technologies is through the 115 million euro ($129 million) Innogy Renewables Technology Fund I, in which it holds a 78 percent stake, with the rest owned by Bankhaus Lampe-owned CEE Holding.

Birr said that the energy industry had to prepare for technology disruptions that have transformed other industries by radically challenging existing business models.

When it comes to investing in start-ups and innovative companies, Birr said it was more about choice than money.

"At the moment we're not facing the issue of a lack of funding when it comes to innovation," he said. "We're rather confronted with the question of which horse to back, which technology to expand," he said. ($1 = 0.8917 euros)