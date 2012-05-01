* Grid says 2,000 MW of older generation to be online

* Forward prices react to higher power price caps

* ERCOT says no need to recall more idled units (Adds ERCOT, Luminant comments)

By Eileen O'Grady

HOUSTON, May 1 The Texas electric grid operator said on Tuesday that a few more idled power plants will return to service this summer to help keep the lights on and air conditioners running.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is taking a number of steps to prepare residents and businesses for a hotter-than-normal summer that will strain power supplies.

Texans consumed a record amount of electricity last summer during a protracted heat wave and drought, forcing ERCOT to declare emergencies on a half dozen days in August to avoid rolling power outages.

Changes to the power market design to raise power prices during times of scarcity have coaxed an additional 430 megawatts out of so-called "mothballed" status compared to last year, ERCOT said in a release.

ERCOT sees no need to recall additional idled plants, an emergency step taken in 2011 as a last resort to bolster supply, said Warren Lasher, ERCOT's system planning manager.

Power supplies "will be tight, but adequate," Lasher said. "We are pleased with the amount of generation brought back online."

ERCOT forward power prices have risen in response to action by utility regulators to raise the wholesale price cap when supplies are tight.

ERCOT now says about 2,000 MW of mothballed generation are expected to be online this summer. Mothballed plants are mostly older natural gas-fired units that were taken offline in the past because they were uneconomical to run.

Last year, some of those units were not able to operate on the hottest days due to maintenance issues.

The grid agency expects to have 73,853 MW of generation available when power demand peaks this summer, up 500 MW from its March 1 estimate.

"Even with this additional generation, we expect that there may be some calls for conservation when energy use is particularly high or if generation supplies are impacted by unplanned outages," said Trip Doggett, ERCOT's chief executive.

In Tuesday's preliminary report ahead of the summer, ERCOT kept its peak demand projection at 67,492 MW, nearly 1,300 MW above what would be expected in a "normal" weather scenario, but 887 MW below the 2011 record peak of 68,379 MW.

ERCOT has warned that rolling outages could occur more frequently over the next few summers as the electric surplus shrinks dramatically as plants retire due to stricter environmental rules and new-plant construction is hampered by low wholesale prices and a lack of available financing.

The agency's latest estimates leave the region with a 9 percent reserve margin -- or power cushion -- on the hottest day, well below the grid's minimum 13.75 percent reserve target. That makes the state more vulnerable to widespread power disruption.

NRG Energy, CPS Energy, the San Antonio municipal utility and AES Corp have restarted six units totaling 1,286 MW since the beginning of the year.

They include NRG's Bertron units 1 and 2, totaling 292 MW and the 406-MW Greens Bayou 5 unit; CPS' Braunig 1 and 2, totaling 450 MW; and a 138-MW AES unit at its Deepwater plant.

By June 1, NRG will restart Bertron 3 and 4, along with a small turbine, totaling 473 MW; and IPR-GDF Suez North America will restart a 225-MW unit at its Midlothian power plant, according to ERCOT.

Luminant, the state's largest power generator, will not restart any mothballed units in north Texas, but two coal-fired units at its Monticello power plant, totaling 1,166 MW, will be available after a federal court delayed implementation of a federal air pollution rule late last year.

"Given the time, cost, and uncertainty associated with attempting to bring these units back in time for this summer, coupled with ERCOT's analysis, we determined that we will not be (restarting) units this year," said a Luminant spokeswoman.

One megawatt can serve about 200 Texas homes during hot summer weather when air conditioners run for extended periods.

ERCOT said additional wind generation along the Texas coast and 48 MW of commercial-scale solar power will also be available this summer. (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Bob Burgdorfer and Jim Marshall)