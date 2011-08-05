* Loss of generation threatens available power supply

By Eileen O'Grady

HOUSTON, Aug 4 The Texas power grid avoided widespread power disruption on Thursday as a brutal heat wave and soaring power demand threatened to exhaust the state's available electric resources.

By mid-afternoon, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) warned there was a high risk that it would impose rotating outages to prevent a wider grid collapse. Earlier, ERCOT curtailed power to some industrial customers who are paid to drop load during emergencies.

The state -- broiling under a relentless streak of 100-plus Fahrenheit temperatures and drought -- has set three power consumption records this week, as air conditioners run nearly nonstop, straining power plants.

Even though Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin posted high temperatures of 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37 Celsius) or above, power demand did not reach a new record Thursday after the industrial load was cut.

Dallas, where the mercury hit 108 degrees, suffered through a 34th consecutive day of triple-digit heat.

This summer's heat wave "is not unprecedented, but it's equal to the worst it has ever been, similar to 1980 and 1954," said Jerry Paul, senior meteorologist for Thomson Reuters/Weather Insight.

The situation should improve Friday as afternoon power demand typically falls due to businesses closing early for the weekend.

For ERCOT, Thursday's challenge was increased power-plant shutdowns that reduced an already tight power reserve needed to avoid a widespread blackout.

Between 4,000 and 5,000 megawatts of generation was unavailable on Thursday, up about 1,000 MW the previous day, according to ERCOT officials.

The state's available supply may have been reduced -- compared to the previous day -- by a large power plant that may have been shut down.

ERCOT boosted its reserves in mid-afternoon by cutting power to "interruptible" customers, mostly large industrial plants that are paid to be dropped in emergency situations to provide extra electricity for remaining customers.

Curtailing the interruptible customers, along with a small demand-response program, added as much as 1,300 to 1,400 megawatts to the surplus, ERCOT said.

Initial ERCOT data showed power use Thursday peaked between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. CDT (2000-2100 GMT) at 66,849 megawatts, down from the 68,294 MW peak-hour record set one day earlier.

For a fourth day, real-time power prices rose to the maximum cap of $3,000 per megawatt-hour while power for Friday delivery rose to nearly $600 per MWh, the highest in more than a decade.

ERCOT was forced to impose rotating outages with almost no warning in February when extreme cold weather shut dozens of power plants.

Since the spring, however, the state has seen lots of hot weather, leading to record monthly power peaks in May, June and July.

