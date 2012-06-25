* Monday power use surpasses June monthly record
* Several days of triple-digit temperatures likely
* NRG Energy has restarted 1,100 MW of generation
(Updates Monday's peak demand)
HOUSTON, June 25 Texas power use peaked on
Monday afternoon at a higher level than in any previous June
even as the state urged consumers to limit appliance use to
avoid straining power plants, as much of the state broiled under
triple-digit temperatures.
Power demand reached 65,047 megawatts in the hour between 4
p.m. and 5 p.m. CDT (2200 GMT), surpassing the June record of
63,102 MW set last year, according to preliminary grid data.
Real-time power prices briefly exceeded $100 per
megawatt-hour Monday afternoon and next-day power prices in the
state traded between $165 and $175 per megawatt-hour, down
several dollars from Monday's trades.
The extreme heat hit Sunday when the mercury hit 100 degrees
Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) in Houston, San Antonio and Dallas, the
three biggest cities in the Lone Star State, prompting residents
to crank up air conditioners. Triple-digit highs are forecast
for several more days this week, with some high enough to set
records, AccuWeather.com forecast.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the grid
operator for most of Texas, said in a release it was looking
closely at anticipated electric use and available generation.
ERCOT said demand may top 66,000 MW on Tuesday. The state's
all-time peak use of 68,379 MW was set in August of last summer
during a protracted heat wave and drought.
The grid agency said adequate generation resources should be
available to serve that load without activating emergency
programs that could lead to curtailment of power to certain
industrial customers or broader rolling outages.
The grid operator said its plan for the week takes into
account current power-plant outages and the possibility of
losing additional resources.
One megawatt is enough to serve about 200 Texas homes during
hot weather when air conditioners run for extended periods.
The grid agency has projected that power use will peak at
67,492 MW this summer, about 1,300 MW above what would be
expected in a normal weather scenario.
ERCOT warned that rolling outages could occur this summer
given the state's limited amount of surplus generation.
An extended heat wave and drought last summer forced ERCOT
to declare emergencies on six days and curtail power to
interruptible customers on two days in August to avoid
widespread rolling outages.
The state's shrinking reserve margin has led regulators to
implement a number of wholesale market changes to encourage
construction of new power plants over the long-term.
Several idled power plants have been returned to service to
bolster the summer supply after a new coal-fired plant expected
to be operational was delayed.
NRG Energy, the state's second-largest power
company, has more generation available this summer than last,
after restarting a half dozen older, natural gas-fired units
totaling 1,100 MW that were previously in mothball status.
"We have invested significant capital to get our units ready
during spring outages," said Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG's chief
operating officer.
Luminant, the state's largest generator, said its power
plants have undergone preventative maintenance, inspections and
testing to be available when called on this summer.
"We take our role of powering Texas very seriously and as
such, we began preparing for the hot Texas summer months ago,"
said a Luminant spokeswoman.
The biggest transmission and generation companies in ERCOT
include Luminant and Oncor, units of privately held Energy
Future Holdings, CenterPoint Energy, American Electric
Power, PNM Resources, NRG Energy, Exelon
, NextEra Energy and Calpine Corp.
