HOUSTON, Sept 4 Real-time power prices in Texas
spiked briefly on Tuesday after two power plants shut amid a
heat wave and an increase in power demand, according to the grid
agency's website on Wednesday.
Real-time power rose from less than $50 per megawatt-hour at
noon to $360 per MWh at 3:30 p.m. CDT after the sudden loss of a
604-megawatt power plant, then spiked to $4,900 at 4:45 p.m.
after a second 609-MW plant tripped, according to information
posted on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)
website.
Prices neared the $5,000 MW price cap for real-time power,
which is used to balance supply and demand, for about six price
intervals, or about 30 minutes, an ERCOT spokeswoman said.
Tuesday was the first time power prices approached the
$5,000 cap since it went into effect on June 1.
The unexpected plant shutdowns did not jeopardize the
reliability of the grid, the spokeswoman said. Power reserves
remained above 3,000 MW so no advisory or emergency steps were
triggered.
While ERCOT did not call for conservation, at least one
large retailer deployed a demand response program for the first
time this summer.
Most consumers will not see the impact of the higher
wholesale price due to its short duration and the popularity of
fixed-rate contracts.
The unidentified power plants shut down as
hotter-than-normal weather stretched across the state Tuesday.
Houston's high hit 96 degrees Fahrenheit, five degrees above
normal; Dallas hit 100, seven degrees above normal; and San
Antonio's high reached 101, also seven degrees above normal,
according to AccuWeather.com.
ERCOT power demand peaked at 63,411 MW in the hour ending at
5 p.m., more than 1,300 MW below ERCOT's Tuesday forecast.
Raising the price cap is part of a push by the Texas Public
Utility Commission to encourage investment in new power plants
to supply the state's $29-billion wholesale market, where
electric demand is growing faster than generation is being
built.
The previous cap of $4,500 was hit for about 13 minutes
earlier this year. In 2012, a $3,000 cap was hit for about 90
minutes.
In 2011, real-time prices reached the price cap for more
than 28 hours during a prolonged heat wave and drought that
strained power supplies.
The real-time cap will rise to $7,000/MWh in 2014 and to
$9,000/MWh in 2015.
Tuesday's real-time prices were near or above $2,000/MWh for
at least 45 minutes and above $200 for another 45 minutes.
In early August, hotter-than-normal weather across the state
pushed electric consumption to near-record levels, but real-time
prices rose only to $120 per MWh.
Generation owners in the state include Luminant, a unit of
Energy Future Holdings, which is owned by Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co LLP and several private equity firms; NRG
Energy Inc ; Calpine Corp ; NextEra Energy Inc
and Exelon Corp.