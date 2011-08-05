HOUSTON Aug 5 The Texas power grid agency initiated an electric emergency on Friday for the fourth straight day as available power supplies were depleted to meet soaring demand as a record heatwave grips the state.

No rolling outages were reported, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). The grid operator has called for Texas residents to reduce energy use during the afternoon hours since the heatwave began earlier this week.

Although Friday's power demand during the hottest afternoon hours was not expected to reach the record set on Wednesday of 68,294 megawatts, power-plant shutdowns reduced available supplies, ERCOT said. (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Marguerita Choy)