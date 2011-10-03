GLOBAL MARKETS-Political jitters lift gold, dent euro and French debt
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
HOUSTON Oct 3 NRG Energy Inc (NRG.N), the second-largest power producer in Texas, said it mothballed a 400-megawatt natural gas-fired unit near Houston on Oct. 1, after getting approval from the Texas electric grid agency.
In July, NRG said it wanted to suspend the operation of Greens Bayou 5, the largest of seven units at the 760-MW plant in Harris County.
Greens Bayou 5, built in 1973, had been mothballed in October 2010 but returned to service to operate this summer, NRG said. The company will retain the option of bringing the plant back into service as needed or when economical.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) determined that the unit would not be needed to support reliable operation of the grid or to maintain the region's reserve margin, surplus power needed to avoid blackouts.
ERCOT has more than 42,000 MW of gas-fired generation. Since 2002, more than 15,000 megawatts of gas-fired generation has been retired or mothballed as the older units became uneconomical to run.
However, extremely hot summer weather that nearly exhausted the state's power supply and and stricter emission regulation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have raised concerns about ERCOT's ability to maintain an adequate reserve margin during the summer.
On Monday, NRG trimmed its 2011 profit forecast as the state's record heat wave in Texas hurt both its retail and wholesale power business. [ID:nN1E7921TK] (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
HOUSTON/CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 8 The leader of a Native American tribe attempting to block the Dakota Access oil pipeline said on Wednesday the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe may have exhausted legal options to stop the project after the company building it won federal permission to tunnel under the Missouri River.
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)