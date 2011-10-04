AUSTIN Texas Oct 4 NRG Energy Inc (NRG.N)
wants to mothball 473 megawatts of aging natural gas-fired
generation near Houston on Jan. 1, the No. 2 power producer in
Texas told the Texas electric grid agency in a filing on
Tuesday.
That brings to about 1,600 MW, or 2 percent, of Texas
generation that owners want to shut early next year even as
regulators and the grid agency weigh whether power supplies are
adequate to avoid widespread blackouts in Texas.
NRG wants to mothball two, 230-MW units at the S.R. Bertron
plant near Houston, along with a 13-MW quick-start unit. The
units were built more than 50 years ago and are being shut for
economic reasons, the company said.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) must
determine if the units are needed to support reliable operation
of the grid or to maintain the region's reserve margin, surplus
power needed to avoid power disruption.
On Monday, NRG said it idled a 400-MW gas unit on Oct. 1 at
the Greens Bayou plant after obtaining ERCOT approval.
Luminant notified ERCOT Monday it wants to idle 1,200 MW of
coal-fired generation Jan. 1 to comply with the latest federal
mandate to reduce air pollution from power plants.
[ID:nN1E7921TQ]
NRG said it will retain the option of bringing the plants
back into service as needed or when economical.
ERCOT now has about 42,000 MW of gas-fired generation.
Since 2002, more than 15,000 megawatts of gas-fired generation
has been retired or mothballed as the older units became
uneconomical to run.
However, extremely hot summer weather that nearly exhausted
the state's power supply and stricter emission regulation by
the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have raised concerns
about ERCOT's ability to maintain an adequate reserve margin
during the summer.
Two other units at the NRG's Bertron plant east of Houston
were already mothballed, but NRG returned one unit to service
under a short "must-run" contract with ERCOT that expires in
November.
If ERCOT approves NRG's request, no operating generating
units will be left at the Bertron plant.
(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by David Gregorio)