AUSTIN Texas Oct 4 NRG Energy Inc (NRG.N) wants to mothball 473 megawatts of aging natural gas-fired generation near Houston on Jan. 1, the No. 2 power producer in Texas told the Texas electric grid agency in a filing on Tuesday.

That brings to about 1,600 MW, or 2 percent, of Texas generation that owners want to shut early next year even as regulators and the grid agency weigh whether power supplies are adequate to avoid widespread blackouts in Texas.

NRG wants to mothball two, 230-MW units at the S.R. Bertron plant near Houston, along with a 13-MW quick-start unit. The units were built more than 50 years ago and are being shut for economic reasons, the company said.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) must determine if the units are needed to support reliable operation of the grid or to maintain the region's reserve margin, surplus power needed to avoid power disruption.

On Monday, NRG said it idled a 400-MW gas unit on Oct. 1 at the Greens Bayou plant after obtaining ERCOT approval.

Luminant notified ERCOT Monday it wants to idle 1,200 MW of coal-fired generation Jan. 1 to comply with the latest federal mandate to reduce air pollution from power plants. [ID:nN1E7921TQ]

NRG said it will retain the option of bringing the plants back into service as needed or when economical.

ERCOT now has about 42,000 MW of gas-fired generation. Since 2002, more than 15,000 megawatts of gas-fired generation has been retired or mothballed as the older units became uneconomical to run.

However, extremely hot summer weather that nearly exhausted the state's power supply and stricter emission regulation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have raised concerns about ERCOT's ability to maintain an adequate reserve margin during the summer.

Two other units at the NRG's Bertron plant east of Houston were already mothballed, but NRG returned one unit to service under a short "must-run" contract with ERCOT that expires in November.

If ERCOT approves NRG's request, no operating generating units will be left at the Bertron plant. (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by David Gregorio)