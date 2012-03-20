March 20 Strong thunderstorms knocked out power to more than 77,000 homes and businesses in Texas on Tuesday, with most outages occurring around Houston, according to the state's power companies.

The U.S. National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the Houston area on Tuesday.

AccuWeather.com said the Houston area would experience strong thunderstorms through Tuesday evening with more storms possible on Wednesday. A line of storms run from Iowa to the Texas Gulf Coast.

CenterPoint, which provides power to much of the Houston area reported about 45,000 customers without power Tuesday morning.

San Antonio's CPS Energy, which serves more than 717,000, electric customers, said it had about 14,000 customers with no power.

The following lists the biggest Texas power companies and their current outages.

Company Outages CenterPoint 44,900 CPS Energy 14,000 Oncor 10,700 Entergy Texas 4,300 AEP Texas 2,600 AEP Swepco 600 Total 77,100

(Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alden Bentley)