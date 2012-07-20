* Texas faces power shortage as demand grows
* Regulators working to encourage power-plant construction
By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, July 20 Preparatory work began this
week at a 250-acre site in Bell County for a long-awaited
natural gas-fired power plant developers hope will help Texas
avert a looming power shortage.
After working "long hours for months," Panda Power Funds of
Dallas said it completed financing this week to build a
758-megawatt combined-cycle gas plant in Temple, Texas.
The power plant, first announced in 2007 and estimated to
cost about $750 million, is expected to begin producing power
before the end of 2014.
"It has been an uphill battle, in a very difficult financial
market, to get this project off the drawing board and out of the
ground," said Todd W. Carter, Panda Power Funds president.
"Since the beginning, our team never lost sight that Texas needs
the power."
Power plant developers have warned that time was growing
short to install new generation by 2014, when the state grid
operator has said power reserves will drop below 10 percent,
increasing the likelihood of rolling outages.
"The state is desperate for power," said Panda spokesman
Bill Pentak.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which
oversees the power grid serving most of the state, said electric
supplies would struggle to keep pace with growing demand and
stricter federal environmental rules that threaten to force
older, dirtier coal-fired power plants in Texas to shut.
In 2011, Texans consumed a record amount of electricity,
during the hottest summer on record. ERCOT declared emergencies
on a half dozen days, narrowly averting rolling outages.
This summer, a late June heat wave pushed peak-hour power
consumption above the highest amount ever used in June and July
as well, according to ERCOT.
Dozens of new gas-fired plants were built in Texas in the
early 2000s, but lower wholesale power prices and tight
financial markets stemming from the 2008 recession forced many
developers to delay projects.
The last new gas plant in Texas began operating in 2009.
This week, Southern Co dedicated a 100-MW biomass
plant in East Texas while the Lower Colorado River Authority is
currently building a 540-MW gas plant to replace an older, less
efficient plant.
To encourage new development, state regulators voted last
month to raise the price cap for wholesale power during periods
of scarcity by 50 percent, beginning in August as an interim
step to an even higher cap.
Pentak said Panda's ability to secure financing to build the
Temple Power Plant was based on supply fundamentals and not just
recent market design changes. "The reserve margin just keeps
declining," he said.
"We're building this plant for 24 to 30 months out," Pentak
said. "The PUC understands they need to take action to get new
build going."
Houston-based Calpine Corp has also announced plans
to add 550-MW of new capacity at existing power plants in the
Houston area in 2014.
Panda selected Bechtel and Siemens Energy Inc to build the
Temple plant. It will utilize two Siemens gas turbines and a
steam turbine that can produce power within 10 minutes of
starting up and reach full production in less than an hour,
Siemens said.
The Siemens technology "will reduce emissions, allow rapid
response to changing market conditions and enable added
investment in intermittent renewable" power, said Roland
Fischer, head of Siemens' fossil power generation division.
(Reporting By Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)