HOUSTON Oct 25 Texas regulators on Friday moved
to create a mandatory reserve margin for electricity to reduce
the prospect of blackouts, a change that may signal market
reform that benefits the bottom line of power suppliers while
raising costs for end users.
Two of the three members of the Texas Public Utility
Commission (PUC) on Friday said they support a mandatory reserve
margin, rather than a "target" reserve margin that doesn't
encourage companies to invest in new power plants to supply the
$29 billion wholesale market.
The state's primary grid, the Electric Reliability Council
of Texas (ERCOT), currently has a 13.75 percent "target" reserve
margin, a generating surplus as a cushion against blackouts.
Electricity use in Texas has been growing faster than
generation is being built, shrinking the reserve margin and
increasing the prospect of rolling outages when supplies are
stretched, the grid operator has warned.
The signal that Texas will have a mandatory reserve margin is
viewed by market watchers as a likely first step toward creation
of a so-called "capacity market" where generators and others are
paid to be available in the future.
That would be a major change from the existing "energy-only"
market that only pays generators when they produce power.
Generating companies generally favor a capacity market.
Shares of power producers NRG Energy and Calpine Corp
rose 7 percent after Friday's PUC meeting.
Loans related to companies that own Luminant, the state's
largest generator, also traded higher on the PUC news.
Large industrial power consumers and other groups oppose the
additional cost that a capacity market may create.
NO FORMAL VOTE TAKEN
The PUC has been studying the state's electric "resource
adequacy" problem for more than two years.
On Friday, Brandy Marty, the newest member of the
three-member commission, backed Chairman Donna Nelson to support
the move to a mandatory reserve margin although no formal vote
was taken.
"I would support a mandatory reserve margin," Marty said, in
her first decisive comments since joining the agency in August.
Marty's action appeared to end a stalemate between Nelson
and Commissioner Ken Anderson over the resource adequacy
question.
Anderson said he opposed a mandatory reserve margin and was
upset that Nelson pushed a decision at Friday's open meeting
with little notice.
Nelson said the commission needed to move forward on policy
questions even as they debate options and wait for additional
information from consultants.
Nelson likened the increased danger of having a blackout by
relying on a target reserve margin as similar to having a flat
tire while driving on bald tires.
"When my tires have low tread, I replace them with new
tires," Nelson said. "It doesn't mean I won't ever get a flat
tire, but it does reduce the probability."
Anderson labeled a capacity market an "energy tax" on
consumers that "would not ensure reliability." He said more
information is needed to determine how much reserve supply the
region actually needs to avoid a lengthy blackout.
"We don't know if we have an issue," he said.
While Nelson and Marty insisted Friday's signal doesn't lock
the commission into a capacity market down the road, Anderson
called it the start of a "very, very slippery slope with the
potential to destroy the economic engine that is Texas."
Nelson said she wants to strike the "right balance" between
improving reliability and higher power prices.
A Barclays analyst also viewed Friday's action as likely
leading to a Texas capacity market. "This supports our view that
Texas is the only power market that supports investment," said
Daniel Ford in a note to clients.
However, Marty said she has not seen a capacity model "that
fits Texas. Whatever this commission develops, it will be unique
to Texas," she said.
Power plant owners in the state include Luminant, a unit of
Energy Future Holdings, which is owned by Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co LLP and other private equity firms; NRG
Energy, Calpine, NextEra Energy Inc and Exelon Corp
.