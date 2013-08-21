HOUSTON Aug 21 Texas Governor Rick Perry on
Wednesday named Brandy Marty, his former chief of staff, to a
seat on the Texas Public Utility Commission, a panel currently
divided over how to deal with a looming power scarcity problem.
Electric demand in Texas is growing faster than generation
is being built, shrinking the state's reserve margin and
increasing the likelihood of rolling outages in future years,
the grid operator has warned.
Marty will replace commissioner Rolando Pablos who resigned
March 1, six months before his term ended. The board was left
with only two commissioners after Pablos' departure.
Marty, who has worked in the governor's office since 2007,
was named Perry's chief of staff in March. Previously, she was
deputy chief of staff and director of the budget, planning and
policy division.
"Brandy is a passionate public servant with a deep knowledge
of state government and the issues critical to Texas' continued
success," Gov. Perry said in a statement. "Her experience and
skills will be a major asset to the PUC as they continue their
important work for our state."
Marty will help make decisions likely to affect the price
Texans pay for electricity for years to come.
In the past year, the PUC has implemented a number of
changes to the $29 billion wholesale market. Some generators and
power-plant developers say more change is needed to obtain
financing needed to build new plants.
The current commissioners have different ideas on how to
attract new generation to the state without a drastic market
redesign and a dramatic jump in costs for wholesale power in the
Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's
primary grid.