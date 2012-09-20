(Corrects to clarify that shutdown, not refurbishment, was 15-years)

Sept 20 Bruce Power said it synchronized its 750-megawatt (MW) Unit 1 at the Bruce nuclear power station to the Ontario electricity grid on Wednesday, after a 15-year shutdown.

"With first synchronization now complete, final planned commissioning activities will be carried-out on Unit 1, including safety system shutdown testing," company spokesman John Peevers said in a statement.

Units 1 and 2 were shut in 1997 and 1995, respectively, for refurbishment to bring them up to present-day operating standards, according to Reuters data.

The refurbishment project on Unit 1 did not began until 2006, Peevers said.

Unit 2 continues to be on track to return to operations in the fourth quarter, Peevers said, adding that units 1 and 2 will produce enough electricity to power cities the size of Ottawa and London, in Ontario, combined.

Bruce Power operates the Bruce A and Bruce B nuclear units located on the eastern shore of Lake Huron near Tiverton.

Bruce A, which began operating in 1972, has four reactors with a capacity to produce 750 MW each. Of these, Units 3 and 4 are operating at full power, while Units 1 and 2 were shut for refurbishment.

Bruce Power is owned by Canadian energy company TransCanada Corp, Canadian uranium miner Cameco Corp, and others.

TransCanada said it owns 49 percent of Bruce A and 32 percent of Bruce B.

TransCanada has said its share of the total net capital cost for the refurbishment of Bruce A was expected to be about C$2.4 billion.

Cameco owns about 32 percent of Bruce B and none of the Bruce A units that are being refurbished.

(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)